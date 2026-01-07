Vigor Media Worldwide wins PR mandate for Vikram Roller Flour Mills

Vigor Media Worldwide has been appointed as the media and public relations agency for Vikram Roller Flour Mills. The mandate will be managed from the agency’s Delhi-NCR office.
Under the engagement, Vigor Media Worldwide will support the company’s media relations and communication efforts as Vikram Roller Flour Mills looks to strengthen its presence across multiple regions, including tier-II and tier-III markets.
Vikram Roller Flour Mills, also known as Vikram Mills, manufactures wheat-based staples such as atta, maida, sooji, dalia and basmati rice. Its products are sold through e-commerce platforms including Zepto, Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, BigBasket and Flipkart, as well as to institutional buyers such as hotels, bakeries and FMCG companies.
Speaking on the association, Shubham Garg, director, Vikram Roller Flour Mills said: “Vikram Roller Flour Mills has a long presence in the market and is recognised for the quality of its products. As the company continues to engage with markets and stakeholders across regions, communication plays an important role. In this context, we have chosen to work with Vigor Media Worldwide, whose experience in handling established brands will support our communication efforts going forward.”
Commenting on winning the mandate, Nikhil Singhal, founder, Vigor Media Worldwide said: “We are honoured to be associated with Vikram Roller Flour Mills, a company that has built its reputation on consistency, quality and trust over decades. Our focus will be on presenting the brand’s story in a clear and credible manner while supporting its visibility objectives.”
Vikram Roller Flour Mills has been operating in the agro-products manufacturing space for over five decades. The company follows established quality control processes and uses modern processing methods and machinery across its manufacturing operations.
Vigor Media Worldwide works across sectors including FMCG, power, healthcare, real estate, education, technology and consulting, and provides media and communications support to brands across industries.