Walplast appoints The Hype Studio as its official PR partner

Walplast Products, a leading and reputable producer of building materials and the 3rd largest manufacturer of Wall Putty in India has appointed The Hype Studio as its PR partner.
Under this mandate, The Hype Studio will be responsible for communicating the key messages for Walplast in the media in an effective and consistent manner. It will also curate the exercise of brand building, publicity, and crisis management for the same.
Commenting on the partnership, Aniruddha Sinha, SVP & group marketing, PR & CSR Head, said, “Walplast is a respected and trusted name in the building materials space. Our consumer brand HomeSure represents the spirit of trust, partnership & innovation. We are ready to deliver superior customer experience and live the brand ethos by remaining progressive, reliable, responsive, agile and a solution specialist. We are thrilled to have The Hype Studio onboard and are extremely confident that the consumers will love the magic we intend to weave together.”
The Hype Studio was incorporated in 2018 and within a short span of time has worked towards helping its clients achieve their goals. The Hype Studio has always been very passionate and strategic in their approach towards their clientele which has always led to tremendous appreciation. With a wholesome solution of managing PR, the clients have always catered to their target audience and gained utmost credibility and visibility.
Commenting on the awarding of the mandate The Hype Studio said- “We are delighted to be associated with Walplast, a company that fully understands the importance of effective communication to gain traction for their target customers. PR strategy for Walplast has been customized by keeping in mind the fact that it is amongst India’s fastest growing building materials companies. We are looking forward to working with them as their official PR agency and we are sure we'll scale new heights. We understand the responsibility and the expectation and humbly look forward to living up to the faith and trust bestowed upon us by the amazing team at Walplast.”