Walplast appoints The Hype Studio as its official PR partner

Commenting on the awarding of the mandate The Hype Studio said- “We are delighted to be associated with Walplast, a company that fully understands the importance of effective communication to gain traction for their target customers. PR strategy for Walplast has been customized by keeping in mind the fact that it is amongst India’s fastest growing building materials companies. We are looking forward to working with them as their official PR agency and we are sure we'll scale new heights. We understand the responsibility and the expectation and humbly look forward to living up to the faith and trust bestowed upon us by the amazing team at Walplast.”