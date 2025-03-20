We. Communications unveils new branding

We. Communications announced a brand refresh to help businesses navigate communication challenges. Avian We. and Chase India Evolve with a new look as part of We.’s global rebrand.

“The ability to communicate through uncertainty and shifting landscapes is a differentiator for companies looking to lead in complex times,” said Melissa Waggener Zorkin, global CEO of We. “Whether unveiling a new drug discovery or responding to a global crisis, organisations that can articulate their purpose, engage the right stakeholders and make sense of nuanced challenges will be the ones to thrive.”

We. Communications has operated for over 40 years, helping clients across industries like health, technology, and consumer goods connect with their audiences. The agency's brand refresh reflects its expanded expertise and focus on helping businesses navigate change.

“We’ve learned that beneath even the most unruly or unpredictable situations, lies a human need. That could be for connection, credibility, joy or a sense of fulfillment. But it’s always there,” said Waggener Zorkin. “It’s by pushing to uncover and speak to those truths that we can shape how people think, feel and ultimately act.”

We. Communications’ rebrand includes a shortened name from “WE” to “We.,” a new circular logo symbolising collaboration, and a redesigned website focused on communication solutions.

“Our new brand better reflects the agency we are today,” said Dawn Beauparlant, CEO of North America. “Pulling from our deep expertise navigating complexity and our willingness to run toward the hard stuff, challenge assumptions and dig deeper in a world where the answers aren’t always clear.”

The refreshed brand will roll out globally, with some We. companies moving to the new branding later in 2025.

“This refresh reinforces our commitment to turning big challenges into powerful opportunities for connection, impact and growth,” said Kass Sells, CEO of International. “It’s about ensuring our clients can confidently navigate change, tell their stories in meaningful ways, and drive real progress in the world.”