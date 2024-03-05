Wing Communications secures PR mandate for DaveAI, elevating AI-powered product discovery

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Wing Communications, A Hyderabad-based digital PR and social media agency has won the PR mandate for DaveAI, a platform that uses artificial intelligence to bridge the product discovery gap for consumers while purchasing products, leveraging real-time data.
Wing Communications will be responsible for creating and executing innovative PR strategies for DaveAI. The objective of the collaboration is to showcase DaveAI as the provider of immersive and personalised product discovery experiences powered by AI sales avatars.
Commenting on the partnership, Sriram P H, co-founder & chief evangelist of DaveAI said, “We are delighted to partner with Wing Communications. They have an understanding of the AI and digital space and a proven track record of delivering impactful PR campaigns. We believe that they will play a crucial role in amplifying our brand story and positioning us as the best customer preferred AI solution provider in the market. Together, we aim to create a strong brand recall and awareness for DaveAI among our target audience and stakeholders.”
Speaking of the association, Shiva Bhavani, CEO & co-founder of Wing Communications said, “We are thrilled to work with DaveAI, one of the most innovative and disruptive AI platforms in the country. They have a unique value proposition and a vision to transform the sales experience for both brands and consumers. We are confident that with our PR expertise and creative approach, we will be able to position DaveAI as the game-changer in the AI and digital domain. In this collaboration, we will be crafting and executing cutting-edge PR campaigns that will help in driving more engagement, conversions and loyalty for DaveAI.”