Wing Communications secures PR mandate for DaveAI, elevating AI-powered product discovery

Speaking of the association, Shiva Bhavani, CEO & co-founder of Wing Communications said, “We are thrilled to work with DaveAI, one of the most innovative and disruptive AI platforms in the country. They have a unique value proposition and a vision to transform the sales experience for both brands and consumers. We are confident that with our PR expertise and creative approach, we will be able to position DaveAI as the game-changer in the AI and digital domain. In this collaboration, we will be crafting and executing cutting-edge PR campaigns that will help in driving more engagement, conversions and loyalty for DaveAI.”