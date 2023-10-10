WOW Skin Science partners with Adfactors PR to elevate market position and drive growth

The PR agency will play a crucial role in enhancing WOW Skin Science's market positioning.
Adfactors PR has been entrusted with the PR mandate for WOW Skin Science, a prominent brand in the beauty, personal care, and wellness industry in India. The PR agency will play a crucial role in enhancing WOW Skin Science's market positioning.
Adfactors PR & WOW Skin Science will be working on multiple multi-pronged campaigns, creating buzz & building curiosity towards their most-awaited product lines. They will also work on building awareness and creating buzz for their campaign & new product launches.
Speaking about the partnership, Vanda Ferrao, CMO, of WOW Skin Science said, “As WOW makes strides in the personal care space, the strategic expertise of Adfactors PR will be an immense asset. WOW Skin Science is a leading D2C beauty, personal care, and wellness brand that has grown on the back of innovative, insurgent products. Being able to leverage the experience and relations the Adfactors PR team brings to the table, will synergize with our vision for stupendous growth.”
The year ahead for WOW Skin Science will be fuelled by growth initiatives through footprint expansion, launching innovations, and building core business. WOW will continue driving brand love and equity, cementing its endeavour to become the most loved beauty, personal care, and wellness brand in the country, and will leverage the experience of Ad Factors to drive this.
Dr. Samir Kapur, director (North), Adfactors PR said, “Partnering with WOW Skin Science is an exciting opportunity for us. As one of the market leaders in the beauty, personal care, and wellness space, WOW Skin Science is poised to be the brand of choice for most discerning customers. Adfactors PR’s strategic communications are well-placed to augment the brand's image as a leading innovator and elevate their messaging to new heights across India.”