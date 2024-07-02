Younion Brand Experiences assigns its communication mandate to Pitchfork Partners

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Pitchfork Partners Strategic Consulting LLP, a Mumbai-based firm with a pan-India presence, has secured the strategic communication mandate for Younion Brand Experiences, an experiential marketing company.
The mandate was awarded to Pitchfork Partners for its extensive expertise in managing strategic communication for both Indian and global businesses. The consultancy's goal is to assist Younion Brand Experiences in expanding beyond the B2B segment into the B2C segment, while also establishing it as a leading company in data, design, and event brand experiences.
Pitchfork Partners will develop and execute Younion Brand Experiences' comprehensive communication strategy. This includes planning and formulating key messages, implementing effective campaign strategies, enhancing brand awareness, and engaging with relevant stakeholders to inform them about the company's offerings.
Younion Brand Experiences, formally known as Younion Focused Marketing Services, is a brand experiences company established in 2010.
"Pitchfork Partners brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record in strategic communication. This partnership is a significant step in our journey to enhance our brand presence and connect with both B2B and B2C audiences. We look forward to leveraging their insights to create memorable brand experiences and drive result-oriented marketing campaigns," shares Shajesh Menon, founder and CEO, Younion Brand Experiences.
Jaideep Shergill, co-founder, Pitchfork Partners Strategic Consulting, said, "Younion Brand Experiences' commitment to creating transformative brand interactions is inspiring. At Pitchfork Partners, we are excited to support their journey towards broader market reach and greater brand recognition. Together, we aim to elevate Younion's brand presence, expanding their reach from B2B to B2C, and positioning it as a pioneer in experiential marketing. This collaboration is an exciting opportunity to leverage our combined strengths and create impactful, memorable experiences for their audience.”