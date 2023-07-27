Zibra AI appoints Raptor PR as the Global Agency of Record

Rana Rahman, founder and CEO at Raptor PR commented:

“We’re honoured to have been entrusted by the team at Zibra AI team to bring its stories to market and help power its business growth. Alex and his team successfully launched their AI tech platform before ChatGPT and generative AI became part of daily vernacular and embody what we look for at Raptor - an incredible group of people with tech that’s poised to alter the business of video games.”