Zibra AI appoints Raptor PR as the Global Agency of Record

Raptor PR - the world's only pure b2b tech PR agency for the video games industry - today proudly announces that Zibra AI, a fast-growth deep tech startup based in Kyiv, Ukraine, has joined its portfolio of emerging technology brands.
Founded in 2021, Zibra AI is empowered by a proprietary machine learning technology, transforming the ways in which video game and VR/AR creators, developers and publishers create complex 3D visual effects and assets for all virtual worlds.
In automating the creation of high quality 3D assets, Zibra AI enables a workflow that frees developers from routine, manual tasks, presenting them with the opportunity to concentrate more on creativity and innovation. Its technology addresses key pain points in the production of complex 3D content and streamlines the process of adding interactive visual effects and generating in-game assets for a variety of use cases.
Raptor PR will craft Zibra AI’s global communications architecture, including a high-impact creative campaign narrative which harnesses the incredible talent and technology behind Zibra AI, as well as bringing the company’s human story to global business and technology audiences.
Alex Petrenko, co-founder and CEO at Zibra AI commented:
“Raptor has a reputation among our network for delivering results that make an impact for emerging technology brands. We’re excited to tell our story and vision in a compelling way that resonates with our target audience. Raptor’s massive enthusiasm for what we do is evident and we look forward to growing together through 2023 and into next year.”
Rana Rahman, founder and CEO at Raptor PR commented:
“We’re honoured to have been entrusted by the team at Zibra AI team to bring its stories to market and help power its business growth. Alex and his team successfully launched their AI tech platform before ChatGPT and generative AI became part of daily vernacular and embody what we look for at Raptor - an incredible group of people with tech that’s poised to alter the business of video games.”
The appointment of Raptor PR as Zibra AI’s agency of record follows its engagement by Ultra and Superscale’s in Q1 2023, and the appointment of legendary games industry writer Craig Chapple as Head of Content in March 2023.