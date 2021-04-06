EXIDE's new ad ‘Humse Roshan Hindustan’ lights up the little everyday moments of life

Wunderman Thompson, South Asia’s film for Exide Inverter Batteries, ‘Humse Roshan Hindustan’ helps Exide rightfully assert its position as India’s No.1 inverter battery and the impact it has on the lives of people across the nation. The power back-up market is fiercely competitive with entrenched and emerging brands aggressively fighting for a share of the pie. The new commercial from Exide emphatically establishes its unmatched scale, omnipresence and dominance in the category. Slice-of-life moments brought alive through a mélange of emotions, potpourri of characters across cultures and diverse narratives all strung together with a melodious inspiring refrain of ‘Look within yourself to find the light-- and where there is light, there is life’ (translated from Hindi) make this film human yet magical.