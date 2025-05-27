Instagram has introduced AI-powered information summaries within the comments section of Reels. This feature, developed by Meta AI, aims to deliver users contextual and relevant information regarding the product or topic under discussion, all without necessitating that they leave the app.
At the top of the comments section, users may see search shortcuts or prompts powered by Meta AI, tailored to the content of the post or Reel. For example, a post about a specific tourist spot might display a shortcut such as “Review” or “How to get there”.
Once you tap on the prompt, a brief paragraph about the topic/place/person will be displayed along with reels or posts about the same topic. These might also include web results or other sources of information.
The summaries can include details such as product reviews, pricing, comparisons, and related content. By integrating search and summaries, Instagram aims to keep users engaged within its ecosystem, reducing reliance on external search engines.
The feature, which was in the testing phase until a few months ago, has reportedly been launched worldwide.
This comes just a few weeks after the platform launched AI-powered tools that can assist in generating, editing or enhancing comments and captions. Users can access Meta AI within Instagram by starting a chat with the AI or mentioning @MetaAI in a chat, followed by their prompt or request.
For example, they can tell Meta AI to make the comment more engaging, funny or witty.
Instagram rolls out AI summaries in comments to keep you scrolling
