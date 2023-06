JioMart Whatsapp Shopping

Agency: L&K Saatchi & Saatchi CEO: Paritosh Srivastava Jt.NCD: Kartik Smetacek Executive Creative Director: Trishay Kotwal Creative Team: Avinash Jakhalekar, Diwesh Dishu, Ajay Jadhao Chief Strategy Officer: Snehasis Bose Strategic Planning: Neeraj Sharma, Rhea Jain Executive Vice President: Debarjyo Nandi Account Management: Madhavi Chinnabhandar, Avtar Negi, Seema Manoharan, Harshita Moolya Head Of Films: Jignesh Maru Executive Producer: Rahebar Sonawalla Production House: Third Floor Films Director: Jigar Fernandes Producer: Ankul Singh DOP: Tushar Kanti Ray Production Design: Raju Singh, Pooja Jain (Cuboid Art) Editor: Shahnawaz Mosani Music Director: Arjuna Harjai Sound Design: Darshan Nair (Tonic Sound Factory)

Have news to share? Write to us at newsteam@afaqs.com