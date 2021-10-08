Pujo 2021 - Joy Beautiful by Nature | Mimi Chakraborty

The song ‘Nijer Kache Phire Phire Ashi Tai’ which translates to a soul searching journey to re-discover yourself, perfectly captures the essence of Durga Puja. The video showcases the journey of Mimi on a soul-searching trip, where she is seen riding bike on the outskirts of the city, enjoying with kids and helping out a village in Puja preparations. We see a humble, yet heartwarming pandal, a gorgeous idol, bhog distribution, dhunuchi nach and an ear-to-ear smile on Mimi’s face portraying that such simple acts are key to one’s happiness. The video through Mimi’s bike ride reflects an idea of a happy life, where she is playing and smiling along with kids and celebrating Pujo in a simplistic way.