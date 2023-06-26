19th June is celebrated as National Reading Day in India. Today, the topical day is themed around spreading awareness among the young generation about the importance of reading.

But nobody reads long copy anymore. Unless you take it to social media, add a hashtag, and gamify it. So that’s exactly what the agency did this #NationalReadingDay with #TitleHunt.

The names of 25 book titles were hidden in a short story and bookworms across the country were to find as many titles as they could and share their responses with on social media. Amplifying topical in print, this creative was published across Times supplements in ten metro cities.