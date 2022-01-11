The monsters of Insurance

Acko communicates the advantage of using its smooth, paperless services over traditional insurance providers, to the digitally-savvy youth.
Agency: Ogilvy India (South)
Chief Creative Officers Ogilvy India (South): Mahesh Gharat & Kiran Anthony
President – Ogilvy India (South): N Ramamoorthy
Group Creative Director: Sharat Kuttikat
Creative Director & Art Director: PA Vidyanath
Sr. Creative Director & Copywriter: Nikhil Narayanan
Account Management: Sivaramakrishnan Dandapani
Illustration & 3D: Twinbrains, Delhi