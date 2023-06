Agency : Ogilvy India Creative Team Sukesh Nayak: Chief Creative Officer - Ogilvy India

Vivek Verma: Sr. CD

Prasad Kulkarni Sr. CD Account Management: VR Rajesh: Group President - Ogilvy India

Haripriya Mark: Client Services Director Strategy: Prem Narayan: Chief Strategy Officer – Ogilvy India

Samhita Choudhary: Vice President Production House Purple Vishnu Films

Director: Sainath Choudhury

Producer: Unnati Agarwal

Have news to share? Write to us at newsteam@afaqs.com