Aagey Se Right wins at the International Design Awards for building brands designed to scale

Independent creative agency Aagey Se Right earned multiple honours at the International Design Awards (IDA), reinforcing its position as a branding-led agency focused on long-term brand strategy, identity systems, and scalable design. The awards were announced at the IDA ceremony held recently in Bangkok and attended by the agency’s founder, Abhay.

The recognition spans Advertising and Promotion, Brand Identity, and Product Packaging, highlighting Aagey Se Right’s belief that effective branding today is about building cohesive brand worlds rather than isolated executions. The agency was recognised for its work on Chai Point and Pakiki, each representing a different branding challenge but a shared need for relevance, clarity, and consistency.

For Chai Point, the work focused on rebranding and creating a refreshed identity system that feels relevant to today’s fast-moving, always-on consumer. The effort involved redefining the brand’s visual language and tone to build a scalable brand world that can live seamlessly across physical outlets, communication, and everyday consumer interactions.

For Pakiki, Aagey Se Right led the brand's creation from the ground up, defining its visual identity, packaging system, and brand universe. The work centred on understanding where and how the brand would interact with consumers and designing touchpoints that tell a consistent story across form, function, and experience. This approach earned Pakiki a Silver in Advertising and Promotion and a Bronze in Product Packaging, while Chai Point received a Bronze in Advertising and Promotion along with Honourable Mentions in Brand Identity and Product Packaging.

Based in Los Angeles, USA, the International Design Awards celebrate excellence in global design and brand thinking, judged by an international jury with a strong worldwide presence.

At a time when branding is increasingly about storytelling, memory, and presence across every touchpoint, Aagey Se Right’s work reflects a clear philosophy. Strong brands are built through systems, not surfaces. For businesses looking to build, reimagine, or scale their identity in today’s landscape, Aagey Se Right continues to stand out as a strategic branding partner.