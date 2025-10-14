Apsara Ice Creams celebrates festive warmth and family bonds in its AI-powered Diwali film, “Diwali Ki Mithas – Apsara Ice Creams Ke Saath.”

This Diwali, Apsara Ice Creams beautifully blends nostalgia, innovation, and family emotion in a heartwarming new film created using AI-generated visuals. The short video captures the essence of togetherness that defines every Indian household during the festival of lights.

The film opens with a relatable voiceover of granddaughter that instantly evokes a sense of belonging — And then comes the emotional question from Father

“Kaise ho beta, itne dino baad aayi, par hamari yaad to aayi?”

It’s the tone of affection and nostalgia that every Indian associates with homecoming during Diwali. As the story unfolds, the warmth of family reunites and festive laughter takes center stage, culminating in a simple yet heartfelt message: “Diwali Ki Mithas – Apsara Ice Creams Ke Saath.”

Through this film, Apsara Ice Creams reminds audiences that Diwali isn’t just about lights and sweets — it’s about reliving shared traditions, reconnecting with loved ones, and celebrating the small joys that make every home special.

A Blend of Emotion and Innovation

For the first time, Apsara Ice Creams has embraced AI-driven storytelling to visually recreate the emotions of a festive homecoming. The campaign beautifully merges the brand’s 50+ year legacy with new-age creativity, reflecting how today’s families celebrate timeless traditions through a modern lens.

The film is a testament to Apsara’s belief in evolving with time while staying true to its roots — offering authentic, 100% vegetarian, real fruit–based ice creams that bring families together in moments of joy.

Keyur Shah, managing partner, Apsara Ice Creams, shares, “Diwali has always been about joy, nostalgia, and togetherness — and that’s exactly what Apsara stands for.With this film, we wanted to celebrate the emotion of homecoming and togetherness, but in a new-age way. The use of AI wasn’t just about experimenting with technology; it was about bringing heartfelt stories to life through a fresh lens.

