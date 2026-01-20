Co-Create Network paints the city in winter hues with Mio Amore’s season of joy

As winter gently wrapped the city in its comforting chill, Co-Create Network brought the season to life through a soulful and evocative campaign for Mio Amore, one that celebrated not just Christmas, but the emotions that define winter itself. Ideated and executed with a deep understanding of the city’s rhythm, Mio Amore’s Season of Joy campaign transformed everyday winter moments into little celebrations.

The campaign aimed to portray winter as a true season of joy, blending storytelling and community-led moments, woven around the line “Sheeter Ei Cake Sofore, Celebration Aar Mio Amore” (A Winter Cake Journey, Wrapped in Celebration with Mio Amore).

The campaign thought played out across Mio Amore stores in Bengal, supported by OOH hoardings, TVCs and a powerful digital presence.

At the heart of the campaign were three TVCs, unfolding winter’s little stories. From festive celebrations at Mio Amore stores to quiet moments with loved ones, the films portrayed the many nuances of winter. Binding these stories together was the soothing and familiar voice of renowned celebrity Sohini Sarkar, lending the films an intimate and nostalgic charm.

Complementing the TVCs were three DVCs that showcased everyday slices of life from this season of joy, positioning Mio Amore’s winter-special bakes as everyday indulgences. From celebration cakes and winter specials to weekend getaways with friends and New Year wish lists, every moment was defined by joy and made sweeter with Mio Amore.

To reach households across Bengal, Co-Create Network strategically amplified the campaign’s social buzz by collaborating with popular television face Ankita Mallick, along with Bong Juti and Rahul Dey, who strongly resonate with younger audiences.

A campaign of this scale called for genuine public connection and influencer-led UGC played a crucial role in building authenticity, relatability and trust. The content encouraged audiences to celebrate winter while spotlighting Mio Amore’s Christmas and winter-special offerings, ultimately turning the season into a citywide celebration.

Speaking about the campaign, Co-Create Network founder and campaign ideator Shalini Sen shared, “The umbrella for the campaign was drawn from real-life situations and childhood memories, like fathers bringing cakes and savouries from Mio Amore on their way back from work, or Mio Amore cakes being an inevitable companion during train journeys for winter vacation trips.”

She added, “Our aim was to tell human stories that capture Bengal’s winter spirit, looking beyond Christmas to celebrate the season of joy through meaningful storytelling.”

The campaign struck a strong chord with audiences, reflected in the impressive 4.6M+ engagement it garnered. Its success was further reinforced by words of appreciation from Mayuree Dutta, marketing manager at Mio Amore, who shared, “Thank you, Shalini and team, for the entire Season of Joy campaign. It was a great one.” Viewers echoed the sentiment, with Avijit Maity commenting, “This is Mio Amore. Great marketing and excellent quality. Love you, Mio Amore,” while Thimpa Nandy simply said, “Amazing video.”

Through this campaign, Co-Create Network transformed winter into an experience the city could truly feel, taste and celebrate.