DigiBirds360 wins digital marketing mandate for Jai Hind Auto Tech

Jai Hind Auto Tech, an automotive components manufacturer, has designated DigiBirds360 as its digital marketing partner. The association is intended to support Jai Hind Auto Tech’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its digital presence and align its online communication with evolving industry and market requirements.
The engagement reflects a broader focus on adopting structured digital practices to improve visibility and engagement across relevant online platforms.
Jai Hind Auto Tech and DigiBirds360 Partner to Drive Digital Growth
DigiBirds360 is a digital marketing agency providing services across search engine optimisation, content development, social media management, paid media, and website optimisation. The agency works with organisations across multiple sectors, supporting digital initiatives through data-led strategies and structured execution.
Jai Hind Auto Tech operates in the automotive components manufacturing sector, supplying rubber extrusion, plastic moulding, rubber moulding, and sheet metal components. The company caters to the automotive, electronics, and packaging industries, with operations spanning domestic and export markets.
Strengthening Digital Presence Through Strategic Collaboration
As part of the partnership, DigiBirds360 will strengthen Jai Hind Auto Tech’s digital initiatives through planned and scalable digital marketing activities. The focus will be on developing a consistent digital framework aligned with the company’s long-term communication and business objectives.
Key Areas of Focus
Improving organic search visibility across relevant industry-related queries.
Supporting brand communication through structured and informative content.
Driving relevant website traffic and business enquiries.
Establishing consistency across digital touchpoints.
Scope of Digital Engagement
The engagement includes a range of digital services designed to support Jai Hind Auto Tech’s online presence within the automotive manufacturing space.
Services Covered Under the Mandate
Search engine optimisation (SEO)
Content planning and technical content development
Website performance and on-page optimisation
Ongoing digital strategy review and performance analysis
These efforts are aimed at ensuring clarity, consistency, and relevance in Jai Hind Auto Tech’s digital communication across domestic and international audiences.
Leadership Speak on the Association
Commenting on the partnership, a spokesperson from Jai Hind Auto Tech said, “We are pleased to collaborate with DigiBirds360 to enhance our digital footprint. Their strategic understanding of digital marketing and structured execution approach aligns well with our growth vision. We look forward to building a strong and effective online presence through this partnership.”
Sharing thoughts on the collaboration, the leadership team at DigiBirds360 stated, “We are excited to work with Jai Hind Auto Tech and support their digital transformation journey. Our focus will be on delivering measurable results through SEO-led growth and meaningful content strategies that reinforce their industry leadership.”
Step Forward in Digital Transformation
This partnership marks an important milestone for Jai Hind Auto Tech as it continues to embrace digital transformation, while also strengthening DigiBirds360’s presence in the manufacturing and automotive sector. Both organisations aim to create long-term value through strategic digital initiatives and measurable performance outcomes.