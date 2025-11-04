EMA Group acquires 20% stake in Bluebot Digital/Artificial Labs

The EMA group, a strategic investment firm operating out of Dubai and Hong Kong, has acquired 20% of Bluebot Digital/Artificial Lab. This in tandem with establishing Bluebot’s Dubai incorporation.

Carl Savio said “We already have substantial business now coming out of the middle-east and this move also helps us pivot to Western markets - in particular for our Generative Ai film products. Partnering with Patrick and the EMA group seemed like the obvious choice because of their sound understanding of new-age tech and deep entrenchment in global markets”

Patrick Merkel, founder of the EMA group said, “Bluebot stands at the intersection of creativity and technology — exactly where we believe the next decade of growth will happen. Our investment is not just about capital, but about building bridges between markets, merging human imagination with AI innovation, and helping Bluebot scale its generative film technology globally.”

Commenting further Carl Savio said “We’re at the dawn of new-age film production and we’re currently also exploring the possibilities of taking our expertise into mainstream cinema as well”

Carl Savio, is an award-winning, creative technologist and is the Founder of Bluebot Digital and Artificial Labs which is India’s first AI production house.

Patrick Merkel is the founder and driving force behind EMA Group. With over 20 years of international experience as an entrepreneur and investor in logistics, technology, commerce, and emerging industries,

More about Bluebot Digital : www.bluebot.in

More about Artificial Labs : www.artificiallabs.in