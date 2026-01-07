FACTS ALONE DON’T MAKE A DOCUMENTARY - A Team Flash Studios narrative!

Whether exploring political movements, social change, or personal resilience. This shift in perspective didn’t come easy. For instance, for an IP named Kaamyabi Ke Rang- Asian Paints, it emerged through continuous observation and experimentation over six seasons. This change didn't happen until the 5th season; the initial four followed the traditional format. However, they soon realised that to truly make them more intriguing, they needed to evolve by introducing newer formats that would challenge them creatively first and in turn offer the brand and the viewers a fresh experience.

With this intent, they set certain non-negotiables: no treatment would be repeated and every film had to feel like a fresh piece of content, never-seen-before, as they say. This self-imposed challenge pushed them to expand boundaries, uncover new storytelling approaches and through constant experimentation, ultimately achieve the vision they set out to realise.



Apart from Kamyaabi Ke Rang, another IP developed by TFS for Asian Paints (ready to release) is Stories From the Store. With this, they consciously took a step back in order to leap forward- experimenting with techniques such as breaking the fourth wall or using the subject's characteristic as an overarching mood for the film(s) and creating music that speaks about the character rather than merely playing in the background. These treatment shifts were driven by a core idea: celebrating the ordinary individual as the true hero of their own life.

The content doesn’t dilute reality for entertainment, nor does it overwhelm viewers with information. Instead, it presents complex themes in a way that feels accessible, emotionally compelling and culturally relevant. It has helped Team Flash demonstrate that documentaries don’t need to feel promotional, they can feel cinematic, honest and immersive. Across six successful seasons of Kamyaabi Ke Rang, for Team Flash Studios storytelling comes before messaging- they have enabled a giant like Asian Paints to become part of meaningful narratives rather than interrupting them. The series has garnered over 30 million views across social media platforms, delivering a strong and impactful media presence for the brand.

With recognition across festivals and digital platforms for their earlier work, Team Flash’s portfolio - be it Friday Finance, a finance-led series for Hindustan Times, celebrating Lenskart’s hip-hop collection with Gully Gang’s emerging artists, or other projects for brands like Hush Puppies, Cred, Jack Daniels etc- mirrors a larger shift within the industry- one where branded-documentaries are no longer limited to niche or academic audiences, but are transforming into entertainment-led, culturally resonant experiences designed for a much wider viewership.

Their wider filmography- spanning both fiction and non-fiction such as Legends of Ramayana for Discovery Plus, Palace Hotels of India for BBC, or a series of digital films for Aam Aadmi Party - further affirms the studio’s complete immersion into every project and its commitment to delivering richer content for richer viewing experience. The studio is led by producers Rohit Rawat and Mahima Rawat, alongside Ali Balsania, who serves as writer, director and creative director on several projects, with Nitin Kumar as Director of Photography & Creative Lead, Maneet Kataria as Production Lead, Sudhanshu Chandra as the Business & Operations Head, and the wider studio team driving each production forward.



Visit - teamflash.co.in

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/teamflashstudio/

Business Enquiries - Rohit Rawat (@rohitrawatone) & Sudhanshu Chandra (@sud0507)

Email - teamflashatwork@teamflash.co.in