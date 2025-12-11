How 3rd Planet Global turned a simple question into a national conversation for Acer Electric

When Acer Electric entered India’s highly competitive two-wheeler EV category, the brand faced a familiar challenge: a crowded landscape filled with look-alike products, feature-heavy communication and limited consumer differentiation. What ‘Acer Electric’ needed was not just visibility, it needed meaningful relevance.

To achieve that, Acer Electric, whose trademark is licensed to Think eBikeGo Private Limited by Acer Incorporated,partnered with 3rd Planet Global, a creative-first agency of changemakers who are known for their creative design-thinking.

What followed was a breakthrough launch strategy anchored not in claims or specifications, but in a single, evocative simple question:

“Bolo Aur Kya Chahiye?” (Tell us, what more do you need?)

The Strategy: A Question Instead of a Pitch

Rather than bombarding consumers with specs or pricing, the agency rolled out a teaser campaign anchored in a single, evocative question: “Bolo Aur Kya Chahiye?”

The agency introduced a minimalist teaser campaign built around silhouettes and one open-ended question. There was no product reveal, no performance pitch, just an invitation for India’s commuters to express what they truly wanted in their everyday mobility experience.

The simple, colloquial question opened a direct line to the audience’s real needs, setting the tone for a two-way conversation rather than a one-way campaign.

And the response was instant. Comments began flooding in, capturing the everyday frustrations and aspirations of India’s daily commuters.

Turning Comments Into Communication

From affordability to comfort to cleanliness, users articulated the challenges that define their daily rides:

“Office jaane ke liye bus se sasta aur fast jariya chahiye.”

“Uniform kharab na ho isiliye grease-free chain chahiye.”

“Comfortable riding chahiye."

For the agency, these weren’t just engagement metrics. They were raw consumer insights.

Turning Consumer Insights into Product Communication

Every comment was analyzed and mapped to product attributes. Instead of telling consumers what Acer Electric could do, the brand demonstrated how its features answered the needs India articulated—affordability, comfort, cleanliness, convenience, and reliability.

Disha Mooljee, founder & CEO of 3rd Planet Global,described this approach as fundamental to the agency’s thinking.

“We let the audience write the brief, then built the work to answer it in their own words. Listening was our brand positioning for Acer Electric.”

These comments were treated not just as engagement, but as actionable insights. Each piece of feedback was mapped to a product feature that directly addressed a consumer need:

Visual Storytelling With Purpose

The creative language was deliberately simple. Silhouettes, utility-driven visuals, and clear product proof points kept the focus on the people and their needs rather than technical specifications. This minimalistic approach allowed the campaign to be perceived as consumer-centric, not brand-centric.

Impact: A Campaign That Sparked National Participation

In just the first 10 days, the campaign generated:

6+ million views

Thousands of organic comments

Early booking orders from interested consumers

Beyond numbers, it fundamentally shifted how India perceived Acer Electric. By choosing to listen first, the brand earned trust and relevance in a crowded market.

Hari Kiran, co-founder & COO of eBikeGo, shared, “We didn’t want a campaign, we wanted cultural relevance. 3rd Planet Global helped us understand what India was genuinely thinking and that clarity shaped everything we built for Acer Electric.”

A New Way to Launch in a Competitive Market

In a category where most brands compete by highlighting specs or promotions, 3rd Planet Global proved that engagement, insight and simplicity can create a meaningful difference.

“Bolo Aur Kya Chahiye?” was more than just a launch campaign. It was a demonstration of how research, design, and delivery can align to create communication that feels co-created with the audience. A single question didn’t just spark attention, it sparked demand, conversation, and a shift in brand perception.

The Leadership Team at 3rd Planet Global