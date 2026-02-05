HumanX wins the strategic design partner mandate for Aadhar (UIDAI)

HumanX - a leading CX design studio based in Mumbai has bagged the mandate for the complete overhaul of Unique Identification Authority of India’s (UIDAI) Aadhaar platform.
With this win, HumanX will be responsible for creating an intuitive, accessible and user-friendly digital experience for resident Aadhaar Number Holders (ANH). With Aadhaar serving over 137 crore unique IDs, the mandate spans a population-scale, verifiable digital credential system that works across multiple channels and touchpoints.
Given India’s diversity across geography (urban, rural, remote), connectivity (fast to slow networks), tech adoption, the design effort will focus on inclusion and trust by default. The goal is to ensure the Aadhaar ecosystem is not only usable and accessible for all, but also experienced as secure and privacy-preserving, no matter which channel or device residents use.
Design Director at HumanX, Shreya Gulati said, “Working on Aadhaar is both a privilege and a responsibility. Aadhar has become the identity backbone for over a billion Indians; we’re here to design the most seamless and human way to experience it. When we design for population scale, we need to take into account users across diverse contexts and levels of digital comfort. This is not another client project, it’s a mission we’re trusted with.”
