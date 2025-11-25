Kreative Digitals rebrands to Kreative & Co., aims for global expansion

Kreative Digitals, one of India’s leading performance marketing and brand growth agencies for D2C & E-commerce brands, has officially rebranded to Kreative & Co. The move marks a defining step in the company’s journey from a fast-growing digital agency to a global creative and strategic powerhouse.

Advertisment

Founded by Karan Goyal in 2019, the company has helped over 200 D2C brands scale their businesses, driving measurable results through its expertise in performance marketing, creative strategy, content production, and brand storytelling. Over the years, Kreative Digitals built a strong reputation for combining creativity with business outcomes - a philosophy that remains central to its new identity.

“Kreative & Co. represents evolution,” said Karan Goyal, founder and CEO. “It reflects who we’ve become and where we’re headed. A collaborative company built on strategy, innovation, and creativity that can partner with brands looking to grow beyond borders. This isn’t just a name change; it’s a commitment to operating at a higher standard.”

Under the new brand, Kreative & Co. will continue to work with leading D2C and consumer brands across industries while expanding its intellectual properties, including Engage, a Summit aimed at connecting ambitious founders, investors, and enablers in the D2C ecosystem. The company also plans to strengthen its presence in international markets over the coming year, building partnerships that align with its long-term global ambitions.

Kreative & Co. remains headquartered in Mumbai, with a growing team of strategists, creators, and marketers committed to building the next generation of global Indian brands.