The Juggle is the Journey

I first heard about the 4 Burner Theory scrolling through social media - one of those ideas that has recently gone viral for a reason.

Life has four burners - work, family, health, and friends. You can keep all four on. You just cannot keep all four on high.

It argued that to be truly successful, you have to turn off two burners entirely - often family and friends - and it cited names like Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Jeff Bezos as examples of what extreme focus can build.

I paused longer than I expected.

Because as a small business entrepreneur and a mother of two, that was not theory. That was daily life. And uncomfortably accurate.

Which burner needed the highest flame today?

Was it a new client pitch that would shape the quarter?

Was it a school performance I had promised to attend?

Was it my own health asking quietly for discipline?

Or friendships waiting patiently for time?

Every day required a deliberate decision.

Ten years into building Rite KnowledgeLabs while raising children, I’ve learned that leadership is not about doing everything at once. It is about knowing what deserves your fullest attention in a given season and adjusting with clarity rather than guilt.

When we started, the business was young and so were my children. Cash flow cycles demanded focus. Clients required trust to be built brick by brick. Every hire mattered. Every commitment carried weight. At the same time, home operated on its own timetable - school calendars, fevers, milestones, conversations that could not be postponed.

Small businesses do not pause. Salaries depend on you. Teams depend on you. Reputation compounds through consistency. And that responsibility sits squarely on your desk.

Motherhood deepens that responsibility. It sharpens your awareness of time. It strengthens patience. It builds the ability to stay composed under noise. It teaches you to listen fully before responding. These qualities have shaped how I lead as much as any management framework ever could.

Children also bring perspective. They measure your presence, not your projections. They respond to attention, not ambition. That clarity influences decision-making in ways that extend far beyond home.

Over the last decade, I have come to see that the 4 Burner Theory is not restrictive. It is liberating. It acknowledges that intensity shifts. There are phases when work demands acceleration. There are phases when a family deserves undivided focus. Health and friendships require intentional investment so the foundation remains strong.

Conscious allocation builds sustainability.

Today the landscape adds another layer - AI.

Generative AI and evolving customer expectations are redefining how we operate. Staying relevant requires learning with speed. It requires adapting with agility, rethinking business models with resilience and equipping teams with new AI capabilities.

For women entrepreneurs balancing business and family, this evolution demands thoughtful time design. Learning new systems often happens in the quiet hours. Strategic thinking coexists with household rhythms. Growth plans develop alongside parenting responsibilities.

Ten years into this journey, I can definitely say certain truths have crystallised.

Showing up every day builds an enduring enterprise.

Progress is often quiet and incremental before it is visible.

Some seasons stretch you more than you expect and you stretch with them.

Support makes strength sustainable.

Children watching you build absorb more than you realise.

I am learning that asking for support strengthens leadership. Community expands resilience. Clarity around priorities reduces noise. And children observing your commitment absorb lessons about responsibility and ambition that no lecture can convey.

Small business women entrepreneurs contribute significantly to the economic fabric of our communities. They build employment. They nurture teams. They innovate within constraints. They shape culture through daily examples.

They also return home and continue leading in a different arena.

As we approach Women’s Day, I am thinking about the layered journeys behind every headline. The mothers adjusting burners thoughtfully. The founders building between school runs. The entrepreneurs evolving with technology while raising the next generation.

The flames will continue to shift. The learning will continue to deepen. The impact will continue to grow.

And perhaps that is the real story of Women’s Day - not perfection, not balance, but the steady courage to build, nurture, adapt, and rise, year after year.

(Zahara Kanchwalla is the co-founder & CEO of Rite KnowledgeLabs, an independent digital first content agency. Views expressed are personal.)