3000 not out; 'Taraak Mehta' is like Rahul Dravid, holding one end": Neeraj Vyas, Sony SAB 

Post new tariff order (NTO), any channel with a marquee show will always have an advantage. Today, the game has changed. It is not only about ad sales. Yes, ad sales remain a very important aspect when it comes to revenues for broadcasters. NTO has brought the choice factor into play.

While channels are bundled and sold in packages, the customers have the choice to pay Rs 15 or Rs 19 and subscribe to a channel, and then in the next month, not pay at all. In such a situation, when you have a marquee show, and when I say marquee show I mean a true marquee show, any brand will have an advantage.