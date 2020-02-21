“80% content consumption happens on mobile”: Prakash Sikaria, VP, Flipkart

Flipkart Video is Flipkart’s very own in-app streaming service, offering over 5000 shows, movies and short film titles in a variety of languages including Hindi, English and several regional languages. The technology behind the service ensures that buffering time is kept to a minimum, which means that you can watch all your favourite shows on the go, with zero hassle. The latest addition to the Flipkart Video library is Zindagi inShort. Zindagi inShort, is a collection of seven bitter-sweet, ‘slice of life’ short films. These films touch upon themes such as standing up for yourself when it’s the hardest, online romance, the innocence of childhood, the confusion of old age, the construct of being loved in a marriage, infidelity and a woman’s role in the family. Zindagi inShort is now streaming live and can be viewed only on the Flipkart app. under the video section, for free. On the side-lines of the press conference, we caught up with Prakash Sikaria, vice-president (growth and monetisation) at Flipkart. Edited excerpts of the conversation below...