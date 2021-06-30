"After multiple trials, one becomes a loyal subscriber to audiobooks": Storytel's Yogesh Dashrath

The people in the industry now have at least tried audiobooks once. They have heard about it. They have worked with us, or someone else in the space. So, the initial heavy lifting of explaining everything to everyone is not needed anymore.

Some participants have started to get into the audio space wholeheartedly. Not just audiobooks, but podcasts have also grown. The discussion has now shifted to what sort of business models will help in the long run, and individual platforms are chalking out their own plans. Everybody has started believing that this has a future. Audiobooks are now a significant part of the book publishing industry.