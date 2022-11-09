Wavemaker India billings grow 10% through new client wins in 2022

We are in the best position to support them because we are already managing the top funnel. We are in the communication business with strong ties in the entertainment business so we are able to create opportunities for brands in the middle funnel and with e-commerce, we manage purchase too. E-commerce here does not refer to media buying on these platforms but other aspects such as the right choice of delivery partner, SKUs to sell online, the images to display, which markets to target, etc.