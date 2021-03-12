Can Anand Mahindra's IN10 succeed in the crowded GEC space?

The GEC space is already crowded and has established players. Will you attempt to carve a niche, or are you entering the space to compete with the others?

Yes, there are a lot of players in the GEC genre, but the overall viewership in the country is also growing. The number of people who watch TV is growing by 10 per cent per year at a bare minimum. A large part of that growth is coming in the GEC genre.

So while it is already a big genre, and it has a lot of competition, it is also the largest and the fastest-growing one. Therefore, we think that there is still an opportunity to get some market share. We have a strategy and are building our own USP. We can offer something that is different from the other players