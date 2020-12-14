"At Saregama, anthropology trumps technology": Vikram Mehra on Carvaan's journey from Classics to Kids to Karaoke

Take us through the segmentation that we have seen so far.

We launched with a single Hindi product Carvaan. Soon, we realised that Saregama has such a deep library and, therefore, there is no point in limiting it to only Hindi. Then other versions started coming like Marathi, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil and Bengali. All of them had 5,000 songs of their respective languages.

Then the upper strata of the society started saying, we love listening to Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar music, can you give us better quality speakers, as we are used to far superior music experience? That's when we got into a partnership with Harman Kardon and got its speakers integrated into Carvaan, which is Carvaan Gold.