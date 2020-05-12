"Bank employees work really hard to help the country stay open": Asha Kharga, Axis Bank

What was the hardest part of putting this campaign together? And, how did you overcome this obstacle?

The 'Zindagi rahe open' campaign was a unique initiative by Axis Bank to pay tribute to the banking community. Not many of us realise that a lot of bank employees work really hard to help the country stay open… they make it possible for us to swipe our cards in 'kirana' stores. They ensure our salaries get credited into our accounts, make sure that ATMs have cash, ensure fund transfers happen digitally to make businesses and families run, ensure cash reaches your doorstep via mobile ATMS, and make banking services reach people in unbanked areas.

Given the lockdown scenario and hence no (possibility of a) shoot, the challenge was to capture the diversity of our workforce and show the scale of what all of them do.

What followed was an enthusiastic collaboration between agency partners, the marketing team and chosen employees to create a collection of self-shot footages. To aid this process, a detailed shoot guide was prepared and circulated amongst the chosen members. Reference images for each and every shot, angle of the shots, phone resolution, background, timing, shoot during daylight, etc., were clearly communicated. Employees, including their family members, branch colleagues and partners at 35 locations across the country self-shot the footage through their mobile handsets with specified resolution. We also provided COVID-19 safety kits, and all the necessary precautions were taken to ensure everyone's safety.