"Barriers between shopping, entertainment will cease to exist": Flipkart's Prakash Sikaria

Flipkart has been streaming videos for quite a while. What is your observation on the viewers, who they are, and where they come from?

With data prices becoming more affordable over the last few years, there has been a significant increase in the use of mobile screens for personalised entertainment. Hence, in 2018, Flipkart strategically identified video as a key platform to onboard the next 200 million consumers into the e-commerce fold. This led to the launch of our video offering on the app in 2019, and over the past year, we’ve seen a very positive response from viewers across the country.

Over the last six months, we have invested in building a first-of-its-kind interactive video platform (with shows like ‘Kya Bolti Public?’ and ‘Super Fan’). The current Flipkart Video audience is a mix of users from metros and Tier II-plus cities, for whom we have truly democratised entertainment. Over 40 per cent of our current users are from metros, and the rest are from Tier II-plus cities.