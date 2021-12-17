Blue Tokai brews a cold one; introduces flavoured coffee cans

We don't look at it as competing with them. When you talk about restaurants, cafes, and coffee shops, we already supply our coffee to many of them because they want to serve better-bodied coffee in their establishments. So, this is a very complementary product that any restaurant that wants to serve coffee can offer a Cold Brew can as an option to their customers. They have their own audience, their own target market, and we've been working with them since the beginning... B2B supply has been a big part of our business.