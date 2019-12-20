"Brands are adding TikTok to overall media plan": Sameer Singh

What are the advertising options that TikTok has to offer? Which of them are working?

TikTok's mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. User Generated Content (UGC) has become the new point of entry for first-time internet users in India and brands looking to tap into this audience can benefit by being on a platform like ours.

Brands leverage TikTok's multiple ad offerings basis their campaign requirements:

- Brand Takeover is a gateway for digital traffic and with the full-screen vertical display, it helps advertisers take a dominant visual position to achieve brand exposure.

- In-feed Native Video allows for a more immersive, original and interactive format for ads, designed to trigger more in-depth interactions with the users.

- Brand Effects is designed with cutting edge technology and is tailor-made for advertisers. TikTok has various easy to use creative effects designed for the new generation of creators. For example, 2D facial effect, multi-screen lens, raindrop control lens, hair dye lens and cosmetic lens. This technology empowers creators and gives brands an instantaneous connection with the target audience.

We also have the innovative Hashtag Challenge, a unique ad format that enables brands to democratise their message with consumers. Verticals like FMCG, E-commerce and Auto see value in this format.