Cadbury adds more cream to its Oreo; brings ‘Double Stuf’ to India

There are two things. One, the reason we are a global success is that we take a lot of learning from other markets as well. Second, if you look at the construct of Oreo itself; twist, lick, dunk is part of our DNA. One of the experiences consumers love in Oreo is the licking part of the cream. What Double Stuf Oreo does is extend the pleasure for them. For us, Lick Race becomes another way to build interactivity with the consumer.