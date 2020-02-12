"Carpenters and teachers are influencers in our field": Vivek Sharma, CMO, Pidilite

My days at Ogilvy were a fantastic learning experience for me. I would advise all marketers to work in advertising for at least for two to three years. Doing so really grounds you into the whole creative process and it gives you a behind-the-scenes look at how ideas are conceived and how brands are built, how ideas are implemented in a sustainable way. You also get to understand the people behind the creatives, how their minds work and how to work collaboratively with them. That's when you understand how to give them a brief in such a way that you get the best work out of them. In my second marketing stint, I work closely with people who specialise in digital creative work and often, the best minds in these roles are quite young. One key learning from my time at Ogilvy was that I really got to understand the creative process. I've realised that the ability to take risks with ideas is what builds iconic brands in advertising.