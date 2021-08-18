"Charging electric scooters is as simple as charging mobile phones" : Okinawa's Jeetender Sharma

Electric scooters tend to cause quite a bit of anxiety among customers. The office-goers in Mumbai, Pune and other metro cities travel 30-40 km daily and fear that the battery will get drained midway…

In 2015, we started our research in those markets where internal combustion engine (ICE) scooters were popular. We found that most electric scooters available in the market can travel 30-40 km per charge. When we launched our first scooter, it could travel 88 km per charge. Then, we moved it up to 150-200 km per charge.

In Pune, Mumbai and other metros, there is a lot of anxiety. But, at the same time, we also have a customer in Maharashtra, who travels 55 km to the office (one-way) and is happy with our product. The reason: the vehicle needs no or little charging per journey.