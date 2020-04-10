"Creative agencies need to work closely with publishers to stay relevant": Abhik Santara, ^Atom network

We are an agency sitting on the cusp of doing digital-first work that has long-term brand equity. This means I have to find people who have a hybrid experience. They know about traditional ways of brand building, and have also worked with the new-age consumer’s journey. There are not many people who have this kind of experience. Either they’re from traditional advertising and intend to do more digital work, or they’ve worked with the digital medium and want to get experience doing mainline work. Getting the combination of the two was a challenge for me. I have spent months finding the right people, and I’m glad that it finally paid off. It was also very natural for me to work with people that I’ve worked with in the past. I think for the proposition to come alive, we need someone who can perform equally well, working for both mediums. Our diversity is our biggest asset.

Some digital agencies only think in terms of performance and metrics. They don’t understand that even creating a meme counts as moment marketing, and needs to be in alignment with the brand’s messaging. This is what marketers and CMOs are struggling with - getting the two in the same place! It becomes the job of a marketer to align the communication, rather than the job of the agency to view the brand from a long-term bird’s-eye perspective.