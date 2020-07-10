"Economy is going to decide the content challenges more than the Coronavirus": Manisha Sharma, Viacom18

The country is going through a tough time right now. Is it necessary for the show’s storyline to reflect this? Would you stay away from celebrations, excitement?

Because a lot is happening outdoors and we all are isolated, the people in this country are really nervous. We don’t know what the future holds for us, and the news channels are giving us our daily dose of Corona cases going up and up and up... making everything look bad and bad and more bad...

I am not sure about the need for gloom, instead, we want to entertain people and bring a smile to their faces. We want people to engage with our characters. Our attempt should be to ensure that when people watch television, at least for those few minutes, their minds are off (from) the stressful things happening around the world right now.