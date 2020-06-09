Here’s how Dabur is dealing with the 400% jump in Chyawanprash demand

We have been working on communicating the benefits of Chyawanprash, not just in winters, but also other seasons of the year. We have been talking about the importance of immunity during the monsoon season and the part of the year when there is a lot of smog in the air, which causes respiratory problems. We have been talking about the relevance of immunity during these kinds of problems. So, we can’t say that it is constrained to winters. Gradually, there has been a change and now, the consumption of Chyawanprash happens across the year.