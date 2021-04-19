How Discovery's Megha Tata wants to crack a "competitive and saturated market" like Tamil Nadu

D-Tamil has been around for a while, but in September 2019, we decided to focus on the brand itself. We started with localising and creating content in a way that will appeal to the local audiences. We also felt that a lot of duplicacy was happening with what D-Tamil was offering. After we changed the content strategy, we managed to create a very distinctive offering for D-Tamil. The Discovery, TLC and Animal Planet content that was airing on D-Tamil got removed and what was available on D-Tamil was not there on any other Discovery channels.