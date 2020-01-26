"In India, beer is not a common man’s drink" - United Breweries' Gurpreet Singh

The concepts of yesteryear - making an ad film and playing it till it comes out of your ears - just don't work anymore on digital. On most digital media, a user doesn't want to watch ads. There are two types of digital media consumption. At one end, it is appointment based consumption which is similar to television largely, a lot of it sports driven and some of it driven by TV serials - generally, a user doesn't skip these ads as they don't want to interrupt the content playing out. The other type of digital media consumption is when you're on a medium like Facebook or Instagram and a user is scrolling vertically through a feed. There, if you have to capture an audience in an ad in between that content, you need to think less like a classical advertiser and more like a content creator. An ad can't look like an ad - it has to resemble content or it has to be embedded within content in the right way. Your product message needs to be discovered, not delivered.