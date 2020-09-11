"India is as competitive a market as it gets": Satyan Gajwani, Times Internet

You mentioned there are over two million subscribers across Times Prime and its underlying products. What's your view of India’s subscription market? Is paying for access to content still a top of the pyramid, metro-centric concept? How do you see the pool of subscribers growing? Where will they come from and what would get them to pay?

We’re early in learning what our subscriber profiles will end up looking like. We were seeing some interesting early conclusions, though. There are broadly two reasons on why people subscribe: (1) for value, and (2) for aspiration.

On the value front, India is as competitive a market as it gets… Consumers want more for less, and will constantly check to make sure their investment is ROI-positive. Fortunately, for the top audiences of India, Times Prime is a no-brainer, given how much you get for the price. And as we look towards larger audience pools, we’ll experiment with different price points and lighter mixes.

On the aspiration front, we want to think of TimesPrime more like a membership than a service. Being a Times Prime member unlocks high quality media experiences, but also life experiences, whether it is events, restaurants, early or preferred access, etc. We think this element of our proposition is as important as the value side, and is part of our long-term vision of serving our top customers.