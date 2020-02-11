"Indian consumers are unreasonable"- Sunil Kataria - CEO, Godrej Consumer Products

A: For consumers these days, brand loyalty remains intact but I think they want more from brands. One of the things they look for in a brand is authenticity. They listen closely to what others are saying about the brand and there is a higher belief in what’s being said. This is a big shift that has been brought about by social media and other channels of information. Earlier, if a brand put out an ad campaign, they would just believe it, but now there are other ways in which they can verify the claims that the brand is making. That’s all become possible thanks to social media and access to technology. In fact, I’d rather rely on advertising less and pay more attention to what people who use my brand are saying about the products. Hence, being authentic about your product communication and brand message is very important – consumers will see through you if you’re not authentic.