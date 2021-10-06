"IPL, T20 World Cup won't impact our mainstream entertainment shows Bigg Boss, Big Picture": Mahesh Shetty, Colors

But has it recovered enough to have two big-ticket properties ('Bigg Boss' and 'The Big Picture') on air?

Our strategy is to go with two big properties every quarter. We aired 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' and 'Dance Deewane' in the same (last) quarter. Now, we have 'Bigg Boss', which has just gone on air. We will launch 'The Big Picture', featuring Singh, on October 16.

We have launched 'Bigg Boss' with 18 brands across categories, and 13 of them are only on television. 'Bigg Boss' is a unique proposition, where the celebrity contestants use the products as a part of the show. It also offers a wider reach to the brands.

'The Big Picture' is two weeks away and we already have six brands on board. So, the brands are not only advertising on regular fiction shows, but also investing in big-ticket properties that come at a high cost. To stand out from the clutter, the brands have realised that they need to spend on tentpole, or marquee properties.