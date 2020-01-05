ITC's Sachid Madan on the market for frozen foods...

While consumer acceptance for frozen food has continued to go up, the penetration and frequency is far below that in the western world and lower than even our neighbours. For example, in Pakistan and Thailand, frozen food is 17.5 per cent and 34.7 per cent of packaged food respectively, whereas in India it is just 2.5 per cent.

Overall, the market is growing at 12 to 15 per cent with food service leading the pack. A big deterrent is the misconception in consumers' minds that frozen food is not healthy, not as tasty or as fresh and has preservatives etc. This is a pain point for all processed foods, but is actually not true for frozen food. The other challenge is the limited availability/range of frozen food in retail outlets and the fact that till recently, most frozen food was potato or chicken based.

However, led by modern and premium trade as well as e-commerce, availability has improved. We expect that the gap vis a vis our neighbours will narrow over the next few years.