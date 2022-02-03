"It's our responsibility as leaders to bring work-life balance back": Wunderman Thompson's Shamsuddin Jasani

Wunderman Thompson has been the leading light for advertising in India for nine decades now. We are a creative agency and always will be. But we need to evolve. The agency’s next evolution will be to take this understanding of consumers and apply it to the entire customer journey. So it's not just on the brand, but the entire business and even the post purchase journey. The evolution from brands to customer experience is the natural evolution. And that's our vision for the next year- to evolve and work with our clients. We have a vision of growing the agency, twice its size in the next three years.

A lot of this is going to be powered by technology and commerce, because without that we will not be able to close the loop. We already have great marketing technologies under Mirum. We also have Wunderman Thompson commerce, which has a large set up in India doing global level work across a lot of companies. We want to tap into those resources to bring those capabilities to the India business as well. That's the focus for us as we grow into 2023. But our bedrock will always be creativity. And, of course, in whatever we do, digital is going to become front and centre of a lot of things.