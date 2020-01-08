"Living room experience growing in India": Amazon Prime's Vijay Subramaniam on OTT viewing habits

Yes, it is our biggest show so far. It is our magnum opus, and it is his magnum opus which he gave us the opportunity to work on. It is an epic ‘period war drama'. Both the genre and the theme are very hard to produce and it requires a tremendous amount of not just resources but also patience. It is not something that comes easily to storytellers here. It is one of the early shows we shook hands on and it has been a journey of almost three years. Now, we have the opportunity to bring it to our customers.

I am hopeful that this show will shine a light on history in a very entertaining and meaningful manner. I truly believe that this show is timeless and it will live beyond just a series, and beyond this year and the next. It will become a point of reference where we keep going back to it. This show is a step ahead in our commitment to provide customers a reason to own a part of the story or all of it, to provide a cinematic experience.