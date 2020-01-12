Lower the price point, higher the consumption rate: Anupam Bokey, CMO Too Yumm

Q: Since snacking happens at certain times of the day, who would you say your competitors are?

A: We are still focussed on the primary players in the market, we compete with the likes of Pepsico and some regional players as well. Some of them have done well because they have been able to cater to regional flavours and preferences. They see success in one main region but it becomes difficult to get acceptance for the product in other parts of the country. Whether the flavours would be universally accepted throughout the country was one of the criteria of selection. We looked at what the consumer in the snacking category might be missing. He already has a lot of salted flavours and tomato flavours, so we felt the need to do something unique.