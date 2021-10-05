"Meaningful journalism does not require a platform, it requires good content": India Today’s Rajdeep Sardesai

Rajdeep: I was 29 when I made the shift from print to television after seven years at The Times of India and a few months at The Telegraph. Most people around me would ask why are you doing TV? It is entertainment. Do you really want to do TV? Print is so much more serious and real journalism. I almost bought their argument because being someone who had grown up on newspapers, I still loved the medium. It wasn't an easy choice to make. And therefore, I can see why people in their 20s, who are faced with that same choice while switching to digital, are hesitant. My generation’s general impression is that digital is very cluttered and crowded. It’s not a medium for meaningful journalism. It's ironic that the same criticism was made about television in 1994-95. At the same time they also offer the same advantages- a completely new space where you can experiment and do something. You can really see your creativity being expressed. I may be the wrong generation now for digital. Whatever I do in digital will perhaps be as a 56-year-old looking at it as a new adventure. It's wonderful to see a lot of young people experimenting and doing creative stuff on digital because I hope that in a way it will take journalism out of its dormancy. At the moment, it's like a dormant volcano. The lava needs to come out again and maybe it will come out in digital.